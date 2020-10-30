UK condemns continued shelling of civilian areas following attack on Azerbaijan's Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom strongly condemns the continued shelling of civilian areas within Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Head of the United Kingdom's Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Neil Bush said, according to the the press office of UK government.

Bush said the UK welcomed the most recent humanitarian ceasefire and is once again deeply disappointed to see that it is not being respected.

“We strongly condemn the continued shelling of civilian areas. Continued reports of civilian casualties are a stark reminder of the impact that this conflict is having on innocent civilians. Our position is clear; targeting of civilian settlements is deplorable. We offer our condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” he said.

Bush urged to allow the ICRC immediate access as they seek to facilitate the return of prisoners of war and repatriate the remains of the deceased.

He also reiterated the UK's support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in their role in mediating negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az