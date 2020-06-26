UK congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Embassy in Baku has extended congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Day.

“The UK is very pleased to send warm wishes to Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces as they mark Armed Forces Day,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.

“We continue to develop strong bilateral relations between our two countries and also to co-operate through NATO and on multinational operations. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Azerbaijani officers continue to train in UK, forging strong links and mutual understanding,” the embassy said in its message.

News.Az