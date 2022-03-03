Yandex metrika counter

UK continues cooperation with Azerbaijan in mine clearance – ambassador

The United Kingdom continues cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) in the field of mine clearance, the British envoy to Baku wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We continue our cooperation with ANAMA in the field of mine clearance. Today in Horadiz, I met with British experts who provide both training and technical support for demining operations in the liberated lands," the ambassador said.

The UK as a leading country in mine clearance, along with international organizations, takes active measures in the demining activities on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, he said.

The UK earlier contributed over AZN 1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands.

