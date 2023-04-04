UK continues to lead cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine action: Embassy
- 04 Apr 2023 04:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183357
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/uk-continues-to-lead-cooperation-with-azerbaijan-on-mine-action-embassy Copied
The United Kingdom continues to lead cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine action, the UK Embassy in Baku said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“Land mines indiscriminately threaten lives and prevent people from returning to their homes long after wars are finished,” the embassy noted.
“The UK and our partners will continue to make the recovered territories safe to live,” added the embassy.