UK continues to lead cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine action: Embassy

The United Kingdom continues to lead cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine action, the UK Embassy in Baku said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Land mines indiscriminately threaten lives and prevent people from returning to their homes long after wars are finished,” the embassy noted.

“The UK and our partners will continue to make the recovered territories safe to live,” added the embassy. 

