UK coronavirus death toll rises by 589 as daily numbers drop significantly

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has dropped significantly with 589 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, The Mirror reported.

Down from 791 on Wednesday and 873 on Tuesday, it is the third-lowest lowest single-day total since April 6 and the lowest Thursday figure for three weeks.

Totals on the previous Thursdays were 870 (April 16), 891 (April 9) and 569 (April 2). It is a day that doesn't feature a spike due to a lag in reporting weekend deaths.

Britain's death toll now stands at 18,796 a day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country had reached the peak of its outbreak.

England reported 514 deaths on Thursday afternoon, Scotland recorded 58 and Wales had 17. Northern Ireland had not yet given an update on its totals.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a fall in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care in Scotland was a cause for "real optimism", but now is not the time to begin lifting the lockdown and some measures could last into 2021.

