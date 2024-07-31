UK creates global MQ-9B operators club for allies in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.K. has been discreetly building a global MQ-9B operators club in Europe open to NATO and non-NATO members operating or interested in acquiring the long-range drone that will be granted training access at an in-country flight facility, News.Az reports citing Defense News.

On July 20, the Royal Air Force announced the creation of a new MQ-9 International Cooperation Support Partnership, or MIC SP, formed under the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, or NSPA, that builds on a previous similar U.K.-led project.“The MQ-9B International Cooperative Program was established in 2019 and the work to determine the best way forward to enhance cooperation was done in 2023/24 with the conclusion that NSPA and a MIC SP delivered the best path,” an RAF spokesman for the program told Defense News.The drone program is growing rapidly, the spokesman said, as it initially included six nations and now comprises ten.“In April 2023, MICP nations were Belgium and the U.K. as participants (to the memorandum of understanding); with Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, and Norway as observers — since then, we have added Qatar and Sweden as observers,” he said.The representative added very few obligations come with joining the program under observer status and countries “only need to be ‘interested’ in potentially procuring the MQ-9B.”The ambitions laid out by the RAF for the users’ club include developing and testing a framework to increase cooperation amongst member nations, enhance interoperability and facilitate joint training. Countries can join either as participants, associated states or in an observer capacity.Affiliates will further have the opportunity to benefit from the air and ground crew training provided by the U.K. through the NATO Flight Training Europe Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems’ facility at the RAF Waddington base.The station, located in Lincolnshire, is known as the hub of U.K. reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as the force’s main operating site for airborne intelligence aircraft and systems.The MQ-9B is designed to be airborne for over 40 hours and differs from the MQ-9A variant in that it is able to be certified to operate in civilian airspace, according to its manufacturer, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, or GA-ASI.The RAF is one of the main operators of this aircraft, which it has named the Protector. Although some smaller countries, such as the Nordics, have expressed a strong interest in acquiring these drones, the hefty price tag attached to them has been somewhat of a trade-off they’ve acknowledged.

News.Az