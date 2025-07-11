U.K. economy contracted in May; GDP dropped 0.1% on the month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.K. economy contracted for the second quarter in a row in May, failing to significantly rebound after the previous month’s sharp contraction, and pressuring the Bank of England to ease monetary policy once more, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Data released earlier Friday by the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. fell by 0.1% in May on a monthly basis, following a contraction of 0.3% in April, which was the biggest decline since October 2023.

This was a weaker result than the 0.1% growth forecast, with falling 0.9% on the month and dropping 1.0%.

April’s decline was caused by a drop in legal activities linked to the stamp duty increase, adding to higher energy bills, an increase in National Insurance as well as tariff uncertainty. And it appears these factors are continuing to weigh on the sixth largest economy in the world.

On an annual basis, the expanded by 0.7% in May, retreating from growth of 0.9% seen in the prior month.

Going forward, U.K. Chancellor Chancellor Rachel Reeves is also likely to have to raise tens of billions of pounds in taxes later this year after a rebellion in the ruling Labour Party against welfare reforms fed doubts about the government’s ability to cut spending sufficiently.

The held interest rates at 4.25% last month, and investors are betting on the central bank reducing borrowing costs in at least two further quarter-point moves to 3.75% by the end of the year.

News.Az