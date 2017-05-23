Yandex metrika counter

UK embassy in Azerbaijan to open book of condolences

The UK Embassy in Azerbaijan will open a book of condolences in commemoration of the victims of the Manchester terrorist act.

The book will be open from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to 16:00 on May 24 and 25.
 
The flag outside the embassy is flying at half-staff to mark the tragedy.
 
An explosion rocked the indoor arena in the English city of Manchester on May 22 right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.

