UK embassy in Azerbaijan to open book of condolences
- 23 May 2017 12:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121923
- Society
The UK Embassy in Azerbaijan will open a book of condolences in commemoration of the victims of the Manchester terrorist act.
The book will be open from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to 16:00 on May 24 and 25.
The flag outside the embassy is flying at half-staff to mark the tragedy.
An explosion rocked the indoor arena in the English city of Manchester on May 22 right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.
News.Az