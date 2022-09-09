UK embassy in Baku opens condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II

+ ↺ − 16 px

A condolence book was opened at the British Embassy in Azerbaijan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, News.Az reports.

“Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the national flag was lowered at the administrative building of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan and the ambassador's residence. At the same time, a condolence book has been opened for those who want to write their messages about the death of the Queen,” the embassy said.

“People who live in different countries and want to share their feelings can write their heartfelt words in the online memorial book,” added the embassy.

News.Az