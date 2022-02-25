UK envoy calls for peace, tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future

UK envoy calls for peace, tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said all people must work in the name of peace and tranquility in order to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in the future, News.Az reports.

"We remember the innocent victims of the tragedy with great sorrow. We must all work in the name of peace and tranquility in order to avoid similar tragedies in the future," the diplomat tweeted.

Ambassador Sharp said that on Friday, he attended a conference on the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, organized by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the First Karabakh War, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

News.Az