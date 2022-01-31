UK envoy hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its liberated territories
The Azerbaijani government is making huge efforts to restore the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp.
The diplomat made the remarks at a conference entitled “Women, peace and security: The role of women in post-conflict reconstruction,” News.Az reports.
Ambassador Sharp stressed that Azerbaijan's proposal to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement is an important step for Baku.
“The internally displaced people must return to their lands,” he added.