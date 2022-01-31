UK envoy hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its liberated territories

UK envoy hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government is making huge efforts to restore the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp.

The diplomat made the remarks at a conference entitled “Women, peace and security: The role of women in post-conflict reconstruction,” News.Az reports.

Ambassador Sharp stressed that Azerbaijan's proposal to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement is an important step for Baku.

“The internally displaced people must return to their lands,” he added.

News.Az