UK envoy says he’s pleased that Azerbaijan will get AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines

The experience of the UK in science and healthcare will save lives in Azerbaijan, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp tweeted on Thursday.

"I am greatly pleased to hear that Azerbaijan will purchase 500,000 AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines through COVAX,” the ambassador wrote.

Azerbaijan will receive 506,400 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as part of the COVAX initiative for global access to coronavirus vaccines, according to the COVAX’s first interim distribution forecast published on Wednesday.

