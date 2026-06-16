UK-EU second bilateral summit set for July

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The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to hold their second bilateral summit on July 22 in Brussels, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France.

Starmer confirmed the date following a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, saying that his Labour government intends to tackle the cost of living, while creating new work opportunities for young people, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

“My Labour Government is delivering on our promise to reset our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe,” Starmer said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who met with Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit, said the two leaders discussed the latest developments in both Ukraine and the Middle East, reaffirming their ongoing “support to Ukraine, its armed forces, and its preparedness ahead of the winter.”

“We also discussed our bilateral relations and preparations for our Summit on 22 July,” von der Leyen wrote on X.

Ukraine remains G7 focus as peace talks stall

The announcement came on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, which opened on June 16 and brought together “The Group of Seven” – leaders of the United States, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan, alongside senior EU Officials.

The summit centered on the broad range of pressures currently facing the world’s wealthiest democracies, including global economic imbalances and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Ukraine remained the main focus of the summit, with President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a dedicated working session on peace and security, alongside holding bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump.

Trump, speaking ahead of his meetings with Zelensky, told reporters that “Russia should make a deal,” while Zelensky used the summit to push for stronger Ukraine support, keeping the focus mainly on air defense systems and domestic missile production licences.

Kyiv has consistently pushed for renewed efforts to pressure Russia into ending its war against Ukraine, underlining the importance of increased international pressure on Moscow.

News.Az