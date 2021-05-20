UK exports minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart arrived in Baku to attend the 4th meeting of the UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

Starting on May 20, the visit will focus on areas of cooperation in the renewable energy sector, as well as highlight the UK’s support to diversify Azerbaijan’s economy and energy transition.

In his meetings with senior officials, Minister Stuart will encourage Azerbaijan to join the UK in adopting a more ambitious national emissions reduction target and a net-zero plan, ahead of this year’s COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

As part of the visit, Stuart will also meet with the ministers of Energy, Economy, Transport, Communications & High Technologies and Ecology & Natural Resources to discuss further cooperation with Azerbaijan to diversify its economy and Azerbaijan’s transition to renewable energy.

News.Az