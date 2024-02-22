UK expresses readiness to share COP experience with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom is ready to share COP-related experiences with Azerbaijan, said Matt Toombs, Director of International Climate Strategy & Finance at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in the UK, as he met with Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, News.Az reports.

Matt Toombs emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan`s efforts to advance green energy and mitigate the consequences of climate change, underscoring the country`s progress in this regard.

The Deputy Minister of Economy praised the steady development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

He highlighted that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the liberated territories have been designated as "green energy zones".

News.Az