UK Finance Minister pledges to "rebuild" the country
In a speech at the Labour Party conference, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves pledged to "rebuild Britain" following 14 years of Conservative leadership, emphasizing the need for "difficult decisions."The speech, which comes a little over a month before the ruling Labour Party’s first detailed budget, was closely watched by investors amid fears of tax hikes.
The government of Keir Starmer, who became premier after a landslide victory by his centre-left Labour party in a general election in July, has blamed the defeated Conservatives’ administration for a GBP22-billion (USD28 billion) “black hole” in public finances.
United Kingdom (UK) state debt in August reached a landmark high of 100 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product – its total annual output – a level unmatched since the early 1960s.
Starmer previously warned Britons that the budget announcement on October 30 would be “painful”, with tax rises and spending cuts expected.