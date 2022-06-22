UK foreign secretary to pay visit to Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs Liz Truss will pay a working visit to Turkiye on June 22-23, News.Az reports citing Associated President.

During the visit to Turkiye, Liz Truss will discuss the development of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Liz Truss's visit to Turkey was scheduled for May. However, the visit was postponed because the secretary tested positive for COVID-19.

