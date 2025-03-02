UK, France, Ukraine Agree to Work on Ceasefire Deal to Present to US

Starmer and Zelensky. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street, London for a bilateral meeting to discuss the UK's support for Ukraine, and how we ensure a just and lasting peace that secure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France will collaborate with Ukraine on a ceasefire plan to be presented to the U.S., following Zelensky’s tense meeting with President Trump, News.Az informs via Miami Herald.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Starmer expressed confidence that Trump seeks a lasting peace in Ukraine. He reiterated that American security guarantees would be essential to ensuring its success.

Later today, Starmer will host a summit of European leaders in London to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The summit has taken on heightened significance in the wake of Trump's remarkable rebuke of Zelensky at the White House on Friday, criticizing him for a lack of gratitude toward U.S. support.

"There's a real problem for European leaders to pick up the pieces and try and move forward," former British national security adviser Peter Ricketts told BBC radio on Saturday. "It's going to be a damage limitation exercise. It's going to have to be an exercise in where do we go from here?"

