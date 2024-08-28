UK, Germany set to finalize expanded defense cooperation deal by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom and Germany aim to finalize talks on an expanded defense cooperation agreement this autumn.

The announcement was made by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Berlin, stating that the new agreement would be a central part of a broader restructuring of the UK's relationship with Europe, News.Az reports.The defense deal, currently under negotiation, is expected to be completed by autumn.On July 24, UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed a declaration of military cooperation, signaling both countries' intent to enhance collaboration in the development, production, and supply of weapons. According to The Times, the UK government is also discussing with Berlin the possibility of jointly developing missiles with a range of 3,200 km.Additionally, the UK government noted that a broader agreement covering cooperation in technology, energy, economic matters, and environmental initiatives could be reached in the first half of 2025.

