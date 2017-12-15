UK has invested over $27 bn in Azerbaijan's economy



Yesterday, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev held a meeting with Baroness Rona Fairhead, the UK Minister of State for Trade & Export Promotion.

The Ministry of Economy informs that during the meting Mustafayev sated that UK’s investments in Azerbaijan's economy exceeded $27 bn, according to Fineko/abc.az.

The minister also pointed out that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding economic cooperation with the Great Britain in the non-oil sector.

"It was stressed that British companies could invest in the creation of production of oil and gas equipment, medicines, medical equipment in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park," the Ministry said in a statement.

Also, investments in the creation of joint ventures on food manufacture, creation of modern milk processing enterprises, and livestock farms.

