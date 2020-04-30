UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a plan next week on how the country might start gradually returning to normal life.

In his first news conference since recovering from a serious case of COVID-19, Johnson sought to offer hope to weary Britons but urged them to stick with lockdown restrictions that are hammering livelihoods and the economy.

“I can confirm today that for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease. We’re past the peak and we’re on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term,” Johnson said.

Britain has the second-highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe with 26,771 deaths.

(c) Reuters

News.Az

