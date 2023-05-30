UK ‘largest foreign investor’ in Azerbaijan: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with an investment of $34 billion, the latter’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov held a meeting with British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson.

“We held discussions with Baroness Nicholson, Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, regarding the transition to clean energy, as well as the development of cooperation within the IGC. The UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with an investment of 34 billion USD,” the minister tweeted.

News.Az