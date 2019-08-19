Yandex metrika counter

UK parliament must reconvene immediately for Brexit: Labour's McDonnell

Britain’s parliament needs to be recalled from its summer break immediately to discuss Brexit, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell sa

“There’s a need now to bring MPs back together again, because we need time now to really have a proper debate and discussion about this,” McDonnell, a senior ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told BBC radio.

Parliament is currently not due to sit until Sept. 3.

