UK parliament must reconvene immediately for Brexit: Labour's McDonnell
- 19 Aug 2019 12:38
Britain’s parliament needs to be recalled from its summer break immediately to discuss Brexit, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell sa
“There’s a need now to bring MPs back together again, because we need time now to really have a proper debate and discussion about this,” McDonnell, a senior ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told BBC radio.
Parliament is currently not due to sit until Sept. 3.
