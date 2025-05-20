UK pauses trade talks with Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK has suspended its free trade agreement talks with Israel due to Israel’s refusal to allow aid into Gaza.

The halt to negotiations was announced as part of a package of measures, including sanctions on three individuals, two illegal settler outposts and two organizations supporting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, News.Az reports citing Politico.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel’s 11-week blockade and ground operation in Gaza, which he said had left civilians facing “starvation, homelessness [and] trauma.”

“As the prime minister and fellow leaders said yesterday, we cannot stand by in the face of this new deterioration,” Lammy said. “It is incompatible with the principles that underpin our bilateral relationship. Rejected by Members across this House and frankly it’s an affront to the values of the British people.

“Therefore today, I am announcing that we have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement. We will be reviewing cooperation with them under the 2030 Bilateral Roadmap.”

Lammy added that Israel’s ambassador to the U.K. had been summoned to the Foreign Office.

The U.K. began negotiations to upgrade its existing free-trade agreement with Israel in 2022. The fifth round took place in April 2024, and in July that year, Britain’s new Labour government confirmed its plans to resume the talks.

News.Az