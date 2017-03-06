UK Permanent Under-Secretary arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and UK.

The Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service of the United Kingdom Simon McDonald has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the British embassy that McDonald’s visit has been timed to 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and UK.

During the visit the UK deputy minister will meet with a number of officials, including in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

McDonald will also visit Heydar Aliyev Center and read lecture for students of ADA University on Brexit and its consequences for UK.

News.Az

