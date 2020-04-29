UK PM Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday gave birth to a "healthy baby boy" in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said, AFP reported.

The news came as a surprise, as Symonds, 32, was not thought to be due for several weeks, but she was said to be doing "very well".

The birth comes just days after Johnson, 55, returned to work after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," the spokesman said.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well.

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS (state-run National Health Service) maternity team."

The announcement explains why Downing Street officials were reluctant to confirm that Johnson would appear at his weekly question and answer session with members of parliament.

