UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious, Reuters reports.

Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

Downing Street had said he was in good spirits and still in charge, though at about 1800 GMT he was moved to an intensive care unit - where the most serious cases are treated - at St Thomas’ hospital, across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament in central London.

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus on March 26.

News.Az

News.Az