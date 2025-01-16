UK PM Starmer arrives in Kyiv for historic 100-year partnership with Ukraine
UK PM Starmer was met by officials at Kyiv railway station. Photo: Reuters
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in Kyiv to sign a "landmark 100-year partnership" with Ukraine, according to Downing Street.The pact would formalise economic and military support already pledged to the country, and offers more, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
It is the prime minister's first visit to the country since taking office last summer, in a show of support for Ukraine days before Donald Trump re-enters the White House.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen to discuss firm security guarantees from key allies such as the UK, wary that a new US administration could start pushing Ukraine to make peace with Russia.
Unlike other prime ministers who have rushed to Kyiv, Sir Keir has taken his time to visit, but after six months in office he has come to Ukraine pledging long-term support.
He was greeted at Kyiv railway station by the UK's ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, and the Ukrainian envoy to London, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
The highlight of the visit would be the signing of the 100-year partnership agreement, Zuluzhnyi said, which would cover areas from science to culture, with a particular focus on security.
Speaking as he travelled to the country, Sir Keir said: "This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century."
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level," he added.