UK PM Starmer to host virtual meeting on peacekeeping in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will lead a virtual meeting of world leaders on Saturday to discuss peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine and call for "concrete commitments," according to Downing Street.

Around 25 leaders are expected to join to discuss the "coalition of the willing" peacekeeping mission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Starmer will urge allies to step up military support for Ukraine, increase economic pressure on Russia in the short term and be ready to back a future peace deal if one is reached.

Leaders will also receive an update on this week's defense discussions in Paris and outline their plans to enhance military support for Ukraine.

Downing Street confirmed that participants will include several European nations, the EU Commission, NATO, Canada, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand.

"We can't allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal.

"The Kremlin's complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace.

"If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious and enduring peace, if they don't, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war," Starmer noted in a statement.

The meeting follows Ukraine's endorsement of the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

