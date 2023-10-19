Yandex metrika counter

UK PM Sunak arrives in Israel

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel, News.Az reports.

He is scheduled to meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and has plans to visit other regional capital cities.

The prime minister stated before his trip, "Every civilian death is a tragedy, and too many lives have been lost due to Hamas's horrific act of terror".

Meanwhile, his visit follows US President Biden's trip just the day before. Other top US official have also paid visits to Israel, including US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

