UK PM’s Trade Envoy Baroness Nicholson to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Baroness Nicholson, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on February 27, the UK Embassy in Baku said in a post on F

The trade envoy will attend the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, highlighting the excellent cooperation the UK and Azerbaijan share in the energy sector.

Baroness Nicholson will also underline the UK’s readiness to invest in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector. UK expertise and business are ready to invest in Azerbaijan to maximise its vast solar, wind and hydro generation potential.

She will meet with Azerbaijan’s top officials, the British business community, as well as visit an Autism centre for children in Baku.

Ahead of the visit, Baroness said: “I am delighted that my first visit in 2020 as the Prime Minister’s Trade envoy for the region is to Azerbaijan. Our two countries have a strong bilateral partnership which embraces every field, including energy, economy and cultural and I look forward to further building on this partnership.

This is also a momentus year for the future of our planet and our relationship with the environment. In November the UK is hosting this year’s pivotal COP26 conference in Glasgow. The UK has already committed to achieving net-zero on CO2 emissions by 2050 and we are calling on all other countries to do their bit so that together all of our children and grandchildren can look forward to a greener cleaner future. President Aliyev has already made clear Azerbaijan’s determination to embrace renewable energy and in the coming days I look forward to discussing what ambitious commitments Azerbaijan can make in reducing its own CO2 emission at Glasgow.”

News.Az

News.Az