UK police: Man arrested in Ireland is of interest in truck death investigation
- 28 Oct 2019 11:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
British police said a man arrested in Dublin on Saturday is a person of interest in their investigation into the deaths of 39 people who were found in a truck container, Reuters reported.
“A man arrested by the Garda at Dublin Port on Saturday 26 October is a person of interest in our murder investigation regarding the 39 people found dead in a lorry in Purfleet on Wednesday 23 October,” Essex Police said.
News.Az