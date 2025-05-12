Yandex metrika counter

UK police probe fire at PM Starmer's residence

UK police probe fire at PM Starmer's residence
Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

British police are investigating a nighttime fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's north London residence, where no one was injured.

"The Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we will therefore not be commenting further," a spokesperson for Starmer's Downing Street office said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
 
Police said in a statement, without mentioning the British leader, that they were called to reports of a fire at around 01:35 local time (0035 GMT).
 

