UK police probe fire at PM Starmer's residence

British police are investigating a nighttime fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's north London residence, where no one was injured.

"The Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we will therefore not be commenting further," a spokesperson for Starmer's Downing Street office said, News.Az reports citing Reuters

Police said in a statement, without mentioning the British leader, that they were called to reports of a fire at around 01:35 local time (0035 GMT).

