UK praises fast-paced reconstruction work in liberated Azerbaijani territories

The reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region is ongoing at rapid pace, and this is impressive, UK Ambassador to Baku James Sharp said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” international conference in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the UK is very proud to have promptly provided support for Azerbaijan in demining operations.

“The UK keeps supporting Azerbaijan in demining operations. British demining experts, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Mine Actions Agency, are working to ensure the safe return of IDPs to Karabakh,” he said.

Ambassador Sharp said the UK hails the desire of IDPs to return to their homes.

