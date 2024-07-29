UK premier urges Gaza truce in talks with Israeli president

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for steps towards a truce in the Gaza Strip during talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“The Prime Minister said there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need,” Starmer’s office said in a statement, following a meeting in Paris, News.Az reports.The UK premier also reiterated his ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law.Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory. Hamas described its attack as a response to aggressive actions by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In retaliation, Israel declared a state of war readiness, imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip, and began air strikes on the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in Gaza.

News.Az