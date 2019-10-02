UK Prime Minister to suspend Parliament from 8-14 October

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to suspend parliament from 8-14 October, a statement by Downing Street says, APA reports citing BBC.

Mr. Johnson will ask the Queen to prorogue parliament from next Tuesday until the following Monday when it will unveil its agenda for the next session. According to Johnson's office, the new suspension will allow time to carry out the necessary logistical preparations for a State Opening of parliament.

Last week the UK Supreme Court ruled that the previous suspension of parliament, which was due to the last five weeks, was "unlawful". The next day parliament resumed its session.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday, PM Johnson said that the government hopes that a new Brexit plan would be acceptable for both sides and deliver on the Good Friday deal, which stipulates there should be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

