UK reaffirms commitment to cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine clearance

The United Kingdom is committed to cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine clearance, said Bert Appleton, Head of the UK’s Counter-Explosive Ordnance Defence Engagement Office (CEDE).

Appleton made the remarks while speaking at the second international conference on humanitarian mine action, themed “Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals,” in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that joint demining training continues successfully.

“We will continue our cooperation on mine clearance. Demining specialists from the UK will be invited to Azerbaijan,” he said.

Appleton added that the UK also supports the involvement of female sappers in the demining process.

News.Az