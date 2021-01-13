UK records another 45,533 coronavirus cases, 1,243 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 45,533 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,164,051, according to official figures released Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Another 1,243 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 83,203, the data showed.

It is the second highest daily total of deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country. The highest daily coronavirus-related death toll was posted with 1,325 on Friday.

The latest figures were revealed as surging coronavirus infections are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel told a virtual coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on Tuesday that 35,075 people were currently in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 22 percent when compared with a week ago.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the pandemic began in the country.

News.Az