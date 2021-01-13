Yandex metrika counter

UK records another 45,533 coronavirus cases, 1,243 deaths

  • World
  • Share
UK records another 45,533 coronavirus cases, 1,243 deaths

Another 45,533 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,164,051, according to official figures released Tuesday, Xinhua reports. 

Another 1,243 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 83,203, the data showed.

It is the second highest daily total of deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country. The highest daily coronavirus-related death toll was posted with 1,325 on Friday.

The latest figures were revealed as surging coronavirus infections are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel told a virtual coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on Tuesday that 35,075 people were currently in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 22 percent when compared with a week ago.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the pandemic began in the country.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      