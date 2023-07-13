Yandex metrika counter

UK reiterates commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
UK reiterates commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan

The United Kingdom continues its commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan, the UK Embassy in Baku said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Representatives of the UK Ministry of Defence were delighted to be guest speakers at the Intelligence-Sec organised seminar on mine action and explosive ordnance in Baku. The UK continues to its commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan,” the embassy tweeted.


News about - UK reiterates commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan

News about - UK reiterates commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      