UK reiterates commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom continues its commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan, the UK Embassy in Baku said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Representatives of the UK Ministry of Defence were delighted to be guest speakers at the Intelligence-Sec organised seminar on mine action and explosive ordnance in Baku. The UK continues to its commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan,” the embassy tweeted.

Representatives of ?? Ministry of Defence were delighted to be guest speakers at the Intelligence-Sec organised seminar on mine action and explosive ordnance in Baku.



??continues to its commitment to supporting mine action efforts in Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/Pf8kkup8dQ — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) July 13, 2023





News.Az