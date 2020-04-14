UK reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh, the second round of which is taking place on 14 April, the UK Embassy in B

“The UK again underlines its support for the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-chairs’ role in the peace process,” read the statement.

The UK also reiterated the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, while underlining the importance of universally recognized principles and norms of international law.

“We encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to accelerate efforts to build confidence and achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” the statement said.

The #UK does not recognise the Presidential ‘elections’ in Nagorno-Karabakh, the second round of which is taking place on 14 April. For full statement, please, check?#NagornoKarabakh https://t.co/lFPHY5sRuR — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) April 14, 2020

News.Az

News.Az