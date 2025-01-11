UK rejects call to boycott Champions Trophy against Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British government has stated that England should proceed with their cricket match against Afghanistan, scheduled for February 26 in the Champions Trophy, despite a boycott request from over 160 parliamentarians protesting the Taliban regime's treatment of women in Afghanistan, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Afghanistan, but since the Taliban regained power in 2021, female participation in the sport is prohibited, which contravenes the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which requires female teams in all member countries. However, the organisation has allowed the Afghan men's team to continue participating in international tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy, which brings together eight teams in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.A letter signed by more than 160 British parliamentarians from all political parties urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) not to allow England to play against Afghanistan. The document denounces the "horrible treatment of women and girls under the Taliban regime" and highlights that the Islamic Emirate violates ICC rules by not having a female category. The letter mentions that the Afghan women's team, repudiated by the local federation, is currently in Australia, where the players, who managed to flee the Taliban, are part of the exiled team.However, Lisa Nandy, the UK's Minister for Culture, Media and Sport, opposed the boycott. "I think the match should go ahead," she said in an interview with the BBC on Friday. "I am instinctively very cautious about sports boycotts, partly because I think they are counterproductive. They deprive fans of the opportunities they love and can penalise athletes who have worked hard to reach the top of their discipline." Nandy added that athletes should not pay for the actions of the Taliban regime, stating that "They are not the ones we want to punish for the atrocities committed against women and girls."

News.Az