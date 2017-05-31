UK remains biggest investor in Azerbaijani economy: envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK remains the biggest investor in Azerbaijani economy, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts told reporters in Baku on May 31.

Today, there are 400 British companies working in Azerbaijan in different spheres, she added.

“Azerbaijan remains to be a priority for UK in all sides from security to tourism,” said Crofts, according to Trend.

Speaking of the Oil and Gas Exhibition opened today in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, she said it underlines the strong relations between the two countries.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK amounted to almost $82.67 million in January-April 2017, some $80.38 million of which accounted for import of UK goods.

News.Az

