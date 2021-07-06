UK reports highest daily rise of coronavirus cases since late January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has reported another 28,773 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily increase since late January, according to official figures released Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,958,868.

The country also recorded another 37 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,268. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 45.4 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 33.8 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.

News.Az