UK ruling on Palestine Action ban sparks criticism from rights groups

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Amnesty International and civil liberties groups have condemned a court ruling that upheld the UK government’s ban on Palestine Action, saying it marks a troubling expansion of counter-terrorism powers and could undermine the right to protest.

The UK Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was lawful, overturning a previous High Court ruling that found the ban breached the right to protest, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organisation."

Tom Southerden, legal programme director at Amnesty International UK, said the ruling did not change the organisation's view that the ban amounted to a misuse of terrorism legislation.

"We have long said that the banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was a grave misuse of sweeping counter-terrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights, and today's outcome does not alter that assessment," Southerden said in a statement.

"It is fundamentally disproportionate to treat direct action protest as terrorism," he added.

Southerden said images of people being arrested for holding placards in support of Palestine Action would be remembered as "a deeply shameful chapter" in British history.

"Allowing this proscription to stand represents another step in the ongoing crackdown on the right to protest in this country," he said, calling on the government to withdraw the ban and reverse measures that restrict demonstrations.

Akiko Hart, director of the civil liberties group Liberty, also criticised the ruling, describing the proscription as a disproportionate use of counter-terrorism powers.

"We are disappointed about this judgment and believe this proscription is a disproportionate use of counter-terror powers," Hart said.

She warned that the decision could make it easier for future governments to use terrorism legislation against non-terrorist groups, activists and political opponents.

"There is an urgent need to update the current definition of terrorism to enable current, and future governments to uphold their duty to safeguard the public and national security, whilst protecting people's rights and preventing overreach," Hart said.

There have been around 3,000 arrests linked to support for Palestine Action since the ban was imposed last July, according to local media.

News.Az