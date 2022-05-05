UK sanctions Russian steel producer Evraz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK has sanctioned Russian steel producer Evraz plc., News.az reports citing Interfax.

"The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia," the UK government said in a press release.

Evraz produces 28% of all Russian railway wheels and 97% of rail-tracks in Russia, the press release said.

No UK citizen or company can do business with them, the press release said.

News.Az