UK says coronavirus "back under control" after national lockdown

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday that coronavirus is "back under control" in Britain as the month-long national lockdown is due to end on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

"We've got this virus back under control," he said during a virtual press briefing at the Downing Street.

According to the latest official figures, Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, known as the R number, has fallen to between 0.9 and 1. If the R number is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially.

Hancock said that the lockdown, which is the second of its kind since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and due to end on Dec. 2, brought coronavirus under control in England. It means people could have greater freedoms in tiers from Wednesday, he said.

However, Hancock warned that continued vigilance is needed as a tougher tiered system is set to replace the lockdown once it ends.

"We don't have much headroom. We can't risk letting cases rise again, especially into Christmas and with the flu season around the corner," he said.

