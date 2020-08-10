Yandex metrika counter

UK says getting children back to school is a national priority

It is a national priority for children to return to school after months away from the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic, a junior British health minister said on Monday, according to Reuters. 

“Sadly we have seen children from more disadvantaged backgrounds (are) more likely to fall behind during this time so it is essential that we have children back at school this autumn,” Helen Whately told Sky News.


