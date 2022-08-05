UK says investigation into attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London is ongoing

UK says investigation into attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London is ongoing

The full investigation into the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London is ongoing, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan told News.Az.

“The UK condemns the actions of those protestors that entered the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London and a full investigation is ongoing. The police safely evacuated the embassy staff inside the building and then removed the protesters. Eight individuals have been arrested,” the embassy said.

The embassy added that the UK takes seriously its commitment to guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions in the UK and police are engaging with the Embassy of Azerbaijan to ensure appropriate security measures are in place.

On August 4, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK was attacked by a radical religious group, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed.

After bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the building's balcony. After local police intervened, the band members were escorted out of the building and detained.

No embassy employees were injured. The incident is being investigated by local law enforcement forces.

Through diplomatic channels, the issue regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises in accordance with the Vienna Convention was raised with UK authorities.

