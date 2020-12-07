Yandex metrika counter

UK says prepared to leave EU without a trade deal

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union’s orbit without a trade deal with talks at a critical moment, British minister Penny Mordaunt told parliament on Monday.

Mordaunt said there had been some progress in negotiations but familiar differences remained, with the so-called level playing field issue “the most difficult”.

“While an agreement is preferable, we are prepared to leave on so-called Australian-style terms if we can’t find compromises,” she said.

