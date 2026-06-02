UK seeks China reset as trade hits £104.9 billion

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British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper’s visit to China has become one of the key diplomatic events of the day, highlighting London’s attempt to balance economic pragmatism with growing geopolitical pressure. On 2 June, Cooper is expected to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng, before travelling to Shenzhen, one of China’s most important technology hubs, for discussions focused on science, technology and innovation.

The agenda is broad and politically sensitive. According to Reuters, the talks are expected to cover the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, trade, investment and global security. This means the visit is not merely a bilateral diplomatic engagement, but a test of how far the United Kingdom is prepared to go in rebuilding ties with China while Western governments remain deeply concerned about Beijing’s strategic alignment with Russia, its expanding technological influence and its role in global supply chains.

The timing is also significant. Cooper’s trip follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to China in January, when London and Beijing signalled their intention to reset relations and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and technology. For the Labour government, improving ties with China is not only a foreign policy priority but also an economic necessity. Britain is seeking growth, investment and access to major markets at a time when its economy continues to face pressure from weak productivity, high public spending demands and global uncertainty.

The trade figures explain why London is trying to keep the door open. According to the UK Department for Business and Trade, total trade in goods and services between the UK and China reached £104.9 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025, up 2.2%, or £2.3 billion, compared with the previous year. China was the UK’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 5.5% of total UK trade. These figures show that, despite political mistrust, China remains one of Britain’s most important economic partners.

Source: Getty Images

However, the structure of the relationship also reveals a significant imbalance. UK exports to China amounted to £31.4 billion, down 1.0% year-on-year, while UK imports from China reached £73.4 billion, up 3.7%. As a result, Britain recorded a total trade deficit of £42.0 billion with China, compared with £39.0 billion a year earlier. In goods alone, the deficit was even larger at £51.4 billion. These figures show that the UK remains far more dependent on Chinese goods than China is on British exports.

This trade imbalance is one of the central issues shaping the visit. Britain wants greater access to China’s vast consumer market, but the current structure shows that Chinese products are deeply embedded in British supply chains. In 2025, China was the UK’s second-largest goods import market after Germany, with imports worth £69.7 billion. These include electronics, telecommunications equipment, machinery, consumer goods and industrial components widely used across the British economy.

At the same time, the UK still has important strengths. Of Britain’s £31.4 billion in exports to China, £18.2 billion came from goods and £13.2 billion from services. While goods exports fell by 4.9%, services exports rose by 4.8%. This is significant because services remain one of Britain’s key global advantages. The UK recorded a £9.5 billion services trade surplus with China in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025, compared with £9.1 billion a year earlier. That gives London a clear incentive to push for deeper cooperation in finance, education, travel, business services and professional sectors.

Investment figures also underline why both sides have an interest in maintaining dialogue. At the end of 2024, the stock of UK foreign direct investment in China stood at £16.5 billion, up 78.9% from the end of 2023. Chinese FDI stock in the UK was much smaller, at £2.5 billion, but still rose by 11.8%. These figures suggest that companies and investors continue to see value in the relationship, even as political tensions remain high.

Shenzhen will be an important part of Cooper’s visit because it represents the future-facing side of China’s economy. The city is home to major technology companies, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence research, electric vehicle supply chains and innovation-driven industries. By including Shenzhen in the programme, London is signalling that it wants to engage China not only through traditional diplomacy in Beijing, but also through the technological ecosystem shaping its global competitiveness.

Yet this is also where political risks become more acute. Technology is no longer just an economic sector; it is a strategic domain. Western governments are increasingly cautious about Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, data systems, energy technology and advanced manufacturing. Britain has already faced difficult decisions over Chinese technology firms and security-sensitive investments. As a result, any discussion of science and technology with China inevitably raises questions about national security, supply chain resilience and strategic dependence.

The Russia-Ukraine war remains another major point of tension. London and its allies have repeatedly urged Beijing not to support Moscow’s war effort, while China continues to present itself as a neutral actor and potential mediator. For Britain, Cooper’s talks with Wang Yi will be an opportunity to press China on Ukraine and to test whether Beijing is willing to use its influence over Russia in a meaningful way.

The Strait of Hormuz is also expected to feature in the discussions. Any instability in this vital energy corridor can quickly affect global oil prices, shipping costs and inflation. For Britain, already under economic pressure, the security of global trade routes is a direct national interest. For China, the issue is equally important as one of the world’s largest energy importers. This creates space for dialogue, even between countries that disagree on many strategic questions.

Cooper’s visit should therefore be seen as part of a broader British strategy: reducing risks in relations with China without fully aligning with Beijing. London wants trade, investment and technology cooperation, but also seeks to preserve its security commitments, its alliance with the United States and its positions on global crises. This is a difficult balance. If Britain moves too close to China, it risks criticism from Washington and domestic security hawks. If it takes too hard a line, it risks losing access to one of the world’s largest economies.

For China, the visit is also useful. Beijing wants to prevent Europe from fully aligning with Washington’s tougher China policy. It is interested in keeping Britain engaged, particularly after Brexit, when London began seeking a more flexible global economic role. By receiving Cooper in Beijing and allowing a technology-focused programme in Shenzhen, China can present itself as open to cooperation with major Western economies despite ongoing political tensions.

But neither side is entering this dialogue with illusions. The UK-China relationship is no longer shaped by the optimism of the early 2000s, when economic engagement was often seen as a path to political convergence. Today, it is more cautious, transactional and security-driven. Trade still matters, but it is inseparable from geopolitics. Investment still matters, but it is increasingly filtered through national security concerns. Technology cooperation still matters, but it now sits at the centre of strategic competition.

Source: Global Times

This is why Cooper’s visit is important. It shows that Britain does not seek a complete rupture with China. Instead, London is attempting to build a controlled, selective and interest-based relationship. The UK wants Chinese markets, investment and dialogue on global crises, but it also wants to avoid strategic dependence and protect sensitive sectors. This is not a reset in the traditional sense, but a cautious effort to manage rivalry without closing the door to cooperation. The outcome of the visit will depend not only on official statements, but also on whether the two sides can achieve practical progress in trade, services, technology and diplomatic coordination. The figures show the scale of the relationship: £104.9 billion in total trade, £73.4 billion in imports from China, £31.4 billion in UK exports and a £42.0 billion trade deficit. These are not symbolic numbers; they reflect a relationship that is too large to ignore but too politically complex to manage easily. For London, the central challenge is clear: how to benefit from China’s economic weight without becoming vulnerable to it. For Beijing, the objective is equally clear: keep Britain engaged and prevent another major Western power from aligning fully with Washington. Cooper’s visit to China is therefore more than a diplomatic trip. It is a test of whether the UK and China can still do business in an era in which trade, technology and security are inseparable.

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